Legend-class national security cutter USCGC Kimball conducts operations in the Pacific and Caribbean Sea during 73-day multi-mission patrol

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Crewmembers aboard the Legend-class national security cutter USCGC Kimball (WMSL 756) conduct weapons exercises with .50‑caliber and M240 crew‑served weapons, simulating responses to potential threats and the interdiction of illegal drug or migrant vessels while patrolling the Pacific Ocean, June 15, 2026. These drills enhance crew readiness and proficiency in supporting the Coast Guard’s maritime security mission. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Ensign James Griswold).