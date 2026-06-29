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    Legend-class national security cutter USCGC Kimball conducts operations in the Pacific and Caribbean Sea during 73-day multi-mission patrol [Image 1 of 9]

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    Legend-class national security cutter USCGC Kimball conducts operations in the Pacific and Caribbean Sea during 73-day multi-mission patrol

    AT SEA

    04.21.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    The Legend-class national security cutter USCGC Kimball (WMSL 756) transits the Panama Canal to support maritime interdiction operations in the Caribbean Sea and Florida Straits April 21, 2026. The crew returned to Honolulu June 20, 2026, following a 73-day patrol where the crew monitored activity and shadowed suspected dark fleet oil tankers operating in the region, working in coordination with Coast Guard District Southeast and U.S. Southern Command. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. j.g. Sean Dreher).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 17:21
    Photo ID: 9787142
    VIRIN: 260421-G-G0200-2001
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 6.8 MB
    Location: AT SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

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    Legend-class national security cutter USCGC Kimball conducts operations in the Pacific and Caribbean Sea during 73-day multi-mission patrol
    Legend-class national security cutter USCGC Kimball conducts operations in the Pacific and Caribbean Sea during 73-day multi-mission patrol
    Legend-class national security cutter USCGC Kimball conducts operations in the Pacific and Caribbean Sea during 73-day multi-mission patrol
    Legend-class national security cutter USCGC Kimball conducts operations in the Pacific and Caribbean Sea during 73-day multi-mission patrol
    Legend-class national security cutter USCGC Kimball conducts operations in the Pacific and Caribbean Sea during 73-day multi-mission patrol
    Legend-class national security cutter USCGC Kimball conducts operations in the Pacific and Caribbean Sea during 73-day multi-mission patrol
    Legend-class national security cutter USCGC Kimball conducts operations in the Pacific and Caribbean Sea during 73-day multi-mission patrol
    Legend-class national security cutter USCGC Kimball conducts operations in the Pacific and Caribbean Sea during 73-day multi-mission patrol
    Legend-class national security cutter USCGC Kimball conducts operations in the Pacific and Caribbean Sea during 73-day multi-mission patrol

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    At Sea
    USCGC Kimball
    Operation Pacific Viper
    Operation Southern Spear

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