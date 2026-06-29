Legend-class national security cutter USCGC Kimball conducts operations in the Pacific and Caribbean Sea during 73-day multi-mission patrol

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The Legend-class national security cutter USCGC Kimball (WMSL 756) transits the Panama Canal to support maritime interdiction operations in the Caribbean Sea and Florida Straits April 21, 2026. The crew returned to Honolulu June 20, 2026, following a 73-day patrol where the crew monitored activity and shadowed suspected dark fleet oil tankers operating in the region, working in coordination with Coast Guard District Southeast and U.S. Southern Command. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. j.g. Sean Dreher).