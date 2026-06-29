Legend-class national security cutter USCGC Kimball conducts operations in the Pacific and Caribbean Sea during 73-day multi-mission patrol

The Legend-class national security cutter USCGC Kimball (WMSL 756) conducts an astern refueling-at-sea evolution with the Sentinel-class fast response cutter USCGC Charles David Jr. (WPC 1107) off the coast of Florida May 29, 2026. Refueling at sea extends the Charles David Jr.’s operational time on scene. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Raul Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 17:21
|Photo ID:
|9787146
|VIRIN:
|260529-G-G0200-2001
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|4.48 MB
|Location:
|AT SEA, AT SEA
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
Coast Guard cutter crew returns to Honolulu after joint operations across Caribbean and Eastern Pacific, prepares to participate in RIMPAC 2026
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