Legend-class national security cutter USCGC Kimball conducts operations in the Pacific and Caribbean Sea during 73-day multi-mission patrol

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The Legend-class national security cutter USCGC Kimball (WMSL 756) conducts an astern refueling-at-sea evolution with the Sentinel-class fast response cutter USCGC Charles David Jr. (WPC 1107) off the coast of Florida May 29, 2026. Refueling at sea extends the Charles David Jr.’s operational time on scene. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Raul Martinez)