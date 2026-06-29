Legend-class national security cutter USCGC Kimball conducts operations in the Pacific and Caribbean Sea during 73-day multi-mission patrol

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Legend-class national security cutter USCGC Kimball (WMSL 756) crew members interdict a go-fast vessel at sea resulting in the seizure of approximately 2,138 pounds of contraband, worth an estimated $10 million while patrolling the Eastern Pacific Ocean, June 7, 2026. Kimball's crew facilitated the transfer of contraband and suspected smugglers to Panama’s National Aeronaval Service (SENAN) for further disposition (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Maust).