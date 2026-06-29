Legend-class national security cutter USCGC Kimball conducts operations in the Pacific and Caribbean Sea during 73-day multi-mission patrol

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Crewmembers aboard the Legend-class national security cutter USCGC Kimball (WMSL 756) observe an astern fueling at sea evolution with the Sentinel-class fast response cutter USCGC Charles David Jr. off the Florida Coast, May 29, 2026. The fueling at sea evolution allows the Charles David Jr. to extend its operational time in the Florida Straits. Kimball’s Over the Horizon cutter boat remains in the background ready to respond to any emergency that may arise from the operation. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Cadet 1st Class Paxton).