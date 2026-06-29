Legend-class national security cutter USCGC Kimball conducts operations in the Pacific and Caribbean Sea during 73-day multi-mission patrol

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Legend-class national security cutter USCGC Kimball (WMSL 756) crews conduct small boat training utilizing the Kimball’s 26-foot Over the Horizon cutter boat while patrolling off the coast of Florida April 24, 2026. During their patrol, Kimball's crew monitored activity and shadowed suspected dark fleet oil tankers operating in the region, working in coordination with Coast Guard District Southeast and U.S. Southern Command. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Ensign James Griswold).