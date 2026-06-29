Legend-class national security cutter USCGC Kimball conducts operations in the Pacific and Caribbean Sea during 73-day multi-mission patrol

A tiedown team aboard the Legend-class national security cutter USCGC Kimball (WMSL 756) removes the straps securing an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter to the cutter’s flight deck during training with Air Station Miami aircrews off the coast of Miami May 27, 2026. The helicopter training qualified two pilots and recertified the cutter’s flight deck team (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Emigdio Virgen).
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 17:21
|Photo ID:
|9787145
|VIRIN:
|260527-G-G0200-2001
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|10.09 MB
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
Coast Guard cutter crew returns to Honolulu after joint operations across Caribbean and Eastern Pacific, prepares to participate in RIMPAC 2026
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