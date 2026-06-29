Legend-class national security cutter USCGC Kimball conducts operations in the Pacific and Caribbean Sea during 73-day multi-mission patrol

The Legend-class national security cutter USCGC Kimball (WMSL 756) crew members conduct helicopter training with a U.S. Army MH-60 aircrew from the 1-228th Aviation Regiment while patrolling off the coast of Honduras June 2, 2026. Opportunities to conduct joint training enhances interoperability between the services and qualified eight pilots ahead of hurricane season. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Emigdio Virgen)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 17:21
|Photo ID:
|9787148
|VIRIN:
|260602-G-G0200-2001
|Resolution:
|5637x3758
|Size:
|5.25 MB
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
Coast Guard cutter crew returns to Honolulu after joint operations across Caribbean and Eastern Pacific, prepares to participate in RIMPAC 2026
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