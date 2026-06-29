169th CES strengthens readiness through Alaska deployment for training

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 169th Civil Engineer Squadron clear their construction site at Seward Military Resort in Seward, Alaska, June 30, 2026. During the Deployment for Training (DFT), Airmen applied expeditionary construction skills while completing infrastructure improvements that will benefit military members and families for years to come. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Miranda Parnell)