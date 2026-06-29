U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 169th Civil Engineer Squadron construct a pole barn at Seward Military Resort in Seward, Alaska, June 30, 2026. Projects like this Deployment for Training (DFT) replicate the scope and complexity of expeditionary engineering missions, giving Airmen valuable experience while delivering cost-effective improvements to Department of Defense infrastructure. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 20:53
|Photo ID:
|9784832
|VIRIN:
|260630-Z-VD276-2004
|Resolution:
|7200x4800
|Size:
|7.31 MB
|Location:
|SEWARD, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 169th CES Airmen construct pole barn during Alaska DFT [Image 11 of 11], by MSgt Megan Floyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.