169th CES Airmen construct pole barn during Alaska DFT

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 169th Civil Engineer Squadron construct a pole barn at Seward Military Resort in Seward, Alaska, June 30, 2026. Projects like this Deployment for Training (DFT) replicate the scope and complexity of expeditionary engineering missions, giving Airmen valuable experience while delivering cost-effective improvements to Department of Defense infrastructure. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd)