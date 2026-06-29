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    169th CES strengthens readiness through Alaska deployment for training [Image 7 of 11]

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    169th CES strengthens readiness through Alaska deployment for training

    SEWARD, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Miranda Parnell 

    169th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 169th Civil Engineer Squadron clear their construction site at Seward Military Resort in Seward, Alaska, June 30, 2026. The Deployment for Training (DFT) transformed everyday construction tasks into mission-focused training that prepares civil engineers to deliver capabilities in deployed environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Miranda Parnell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 20:53
    Photo ID: 9784828
    VIRIN: 260630-Z-BW353-1013
    Resolution: 7200x4800
    Size: 7.98 MB
    Location: SEWARD, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 169th CES strengthens readiness through Alaska deployment for training [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Miranda Parnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    169th CES strengthens readiness through Alaska deployment for training
    169th CES strengthens readiness through Alaska deployment for training
    169th CES strengthens readiness through Alaska deployment for training
    169th CES strengthens readiness through Alaska deployment for training
    169th CES strengthens readiness through Alaska deployment for training
    169th CES strengthens readiness through Alaska deployment for training
    169th CES strengthens readiness through Alaska deployment for training
    169th CES Airmen construct pole barn during Alaska DFT
    169th CES Airmen construct pole barn during Alaska DFT
    169th CES Airmen construct pole barn during Alaska DFT
    169th CES Airmen construct pole barn during Alaska DFT

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    TAGS

    Deployment for Training
    readiness
    South Carolina Air National Guard
    Seward Military Resort
    169th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Alaska DFT

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