U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 169th Civil Engineer Squadron clear their construction site at Seward Military Resort in Seward, Alaska, June 30, 2026. The Deployment for Training (DFT) transformed everyday construction tasks into mission-focused training that prepares civil engineers to deliver capabilities in deployed environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Miranda Parnell)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 20:53
|Photo ID:
|9784828
|VIRIN:
|260630-Z-BW353-1013
|Resolution:
|7200x4800
|Size:
|7.98 MB
|Location:
|SEWARD, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 169th CES strengthens readiness through Alaska deployment for training [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Miranda Parnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.