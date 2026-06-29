169th CES Airmen construct pole barn during Alaska DFT

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 169th Civil Engineer Squadron construct a pole barn at Seward Military Resort in Seward, Alaska, June 30, 2026. Deployment for Training (DFT) events place Airmen in real-world environments where they refine critical contingency engineering capabilities while delivering lasting improvements to Department of Defense facilities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd)