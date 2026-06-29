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    169th CES strengthens readiness through Alaska deployment for training [Image 4 of 11]

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    169th CES strengthens readiness through Alaska deployment for training

    SEWARD, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Miranda Parnell 

    169th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Patrick Moyer, a pavements and construction equipment craftsman assigned to the 169th Civil Engineer Squadron, shovels soil at Seward Military Resort in Seward, Alaska, June 30, 2026. Through the Deployment for Training (DFT), Airmen strengthened mission readiness by completing infrastructure projects under conditions that mirrored operational civil engineering missions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Miranda Parnell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2020
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 20:53
    Photo ID: 9784833
    VIRIN: 260630-Z-BW353-1005
    Resolution: 4800x7200
    Size: 7.41 MB
    Location: SEWARD, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 169th CES strengthens readiness through Alaska deployment for training [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Miranda Parnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    169th CES strengthens readiness through Alaska deployment for training
    169th CES strengthens readiness through Alaska deployment for training
    169th CES strengthens readiness through Alaska deployment for training
    169th CES strengthens readiness through Alaska deployment for training
    169th CES strengthens readiness through Alaska deployment for training
    169th CES strengthens readiness through Alaska deployment for training
    169th CES strengthens readiness through Alaska deployment for training
    169th CES Airmen construct pole barn during Alaska DFT
    169th CES Airmen construct pole barn during Alaska DFT
    169th CES Airmen construct pole barn during Alaska DFT
    169th CES Airmen construct pole barn during Alaska DFT

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    TAGS

    Deployment for Training
    readiness
    South Carolina Air National Guard
    Seward Military Resort
    169th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Alaska DFT

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