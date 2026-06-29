U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Patrick Moyer, a pavements and construction equipment craftsman assigned to the 169th Civil Engineer Squadron, shovels soil at Seward Military Resort in Seward, Alaska, June 30, 2026. Through the Deployment for Training (DFT), Airmen strengthened mission readiness by completing infrastructure projects under conditions that mirrored operational civil engineering missions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Miranda Parnell)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 20:53
|Photo ID:
|9784833
|VIRIN:
|260630-Z-BW353-1005
|Resolution:
|4800x7200
|Size:
|7.41 MB
|Location:
|SEWARD, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 169th CES strengthens readiness through Alaska deployment for training [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Miranda Parnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.