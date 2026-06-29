169th CES strengthens readiness through Alaska deployment for training

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U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Patrick Moyer, a pavements and construction equipment craftsman assigned to the 169th Civil Engineer Squadron, shovels soil at Seward Military Resort in Seward, Alaska, June 30, 2026. Through the Deployment for Training (DFT), Airmen strengthened mission readiness by completing infrastructure projects under conditions that mirrored operational civil engineering missions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Miranda Parnell)