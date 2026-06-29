U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Brandi Duzz, operations officer assigned to the 169th Civil Engineer Squadron, reviews construction plans at Seward Military Resort in Seward, Alaska, June 30, 2026. The Deployment for Training (DFT) gave Airmen the opportunity to plan, coordinate and execute construction projects in an operational environment while supporting the military community. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Miranda Parnell)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 20:53
|Photo ID:
|9784825
|VIRIN:
|260630-Z-BW353-1007
|Resolution:
|7200x4800
|Size:
|7.73 MB
|Location:
|SEWARD, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 169th CES strengthens readiness through Alaska deployment for training [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Miranda Parnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.