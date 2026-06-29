169th CES strengthens readiness through Alaska deployment for training

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U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Brandi Duzz, operations officer assigned to the 169th Civil Engineer Squadron, reviews construction plans at Seward Military Resort in Seward, Alaska, June 30, 2026. The Deployment for Training (DFT) gave Airmen the opportunity to plan, coordinate and execute construction projects in an operational environment while supporting the military community. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Miranda Parnell)