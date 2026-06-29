169th CES Airmen construct pole barn during Alaska DFT

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 169th Civil Engineer Squadron construct a pole barn at Seward Military Resort in Seward, Alaska, June 30, 2026. The project is part of a Deployment for Training (DFT), providing Airmen opportunities to strengthen expeditionary construction skills while improving infrastructure that supports military members and their families. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd)