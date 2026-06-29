169th CES strengthens readiness through Alaska deployment for training

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U.S. Air Force Airman Kaiden Ross-El, an electrician assigned to the 169th Civil Engineer Squadron, helps construct a pole barn at Seward Military Resort in Seward, Alaska, June 30, 2026. The Deployment for Training (DFT) provided practical experience that reinforced expeditionary engineering capabilities while improving facilities at the resort. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Miranda Parnell)