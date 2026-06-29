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    169th CES Airmen construct pole barn during Alaska DFT [Image 11 of 11]

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    169th CES Airmen construct pole barn during Alaska DFT

    SEWARD, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd 

    169th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 169th Civil Engineer Squadron construct a pole barn at Seward Military Resort in Seward, Alaska, June 30, 2026. The Deployment for Training (DFT) combined mission-focused skills development with infrastructure improvements, ensuring Airmen remain prepared to execute engineering operations wherever they are called to serve. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 20:53
    Photo ID: 9784834
    VIRIN: 260630-Z-VD276-2005
    Resolution: 7200x4800
    Size: 6.51 MB
    Location: SEWARD, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 169th CES Airmen construct pole barn during Alaska DFT [Image 11 of 11], by MSgt Megan Floyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    169th CES strengthens readiness through Alaska deployment for training
    169th CES strengthens readiness through Alaska deployment for training
    169th CES strengthens readiness through Alaska deployment for training
    169th CES strengthens readiness through Alaska deployment for training
    169th CES strengthens readiness through Alaska deployment for training
    169th CES strengthens readiness through Alaska deployment for training
    169th CES strengthens readiness through Alaska deployment for training
    169th CES Airmen construct pole barn during Alaska DFT
    169th CES Airmen construct pole barn during Alaska DFT
    169th CES Airmen construct pole barn during Alaska DFT
    169th CES Airmen construct pole barn during Alaska DFT

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    TAGS

    Deployment for Training
    Readiness
    South Carolina Air National Guard
    Seward Military Resort
    169th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Alaska DFT

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