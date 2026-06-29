U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 169th Civil Engineer Squadron construct a pole barn at Seward Military Resort in Seward, Alaska, June 30, 2026. The Deployment for Training (DFT) combined mission-focused skills development with infrastructure improvements, ensuring Airmen remain prepared to execute engineering operations wherever they are called to serve. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2026 20:53
|Photo ID:
|9784834
|VIRIN:
|260630-Z-VD276-2005
|Resolution:
|7200x4800
|Size:
|6.51 MB
|Location:
|SEWARD, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 169th CES Airmen construct pole barn during Alaska DFT [Image 11 of 11], by MSgt Megan Floyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.