169th CES Airmen construct pole barn during Alaska DFT

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 169th Civil Engineer Squadron construct a pole barn at Seward Military Resort in Seward, Alaska, June 30, 2026. The Deployment for Training (DFT) combined mission-focused skills development with infrastructure improvements, ensuring Airmen remain prepared to execute engineering operations wherever they are called to serve. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Megan Floyd)