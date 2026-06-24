Coastal Connections: Celebrating America’s 250th Birthday

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Participants of a “Friendship Hike” walk along the trail overlooking the Pacific Ocean at Hachinohe, Japan, June 20, 2026. The event commemorates America’s 250th birthday and promotes cultural exchange between Misawa Air Base personnel and the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)