Participants of a “Friendship Hike” walk along the trail overlooking the Pacific Ocean at Hachinohe, Japan, June 20, 2026. The event commemorates America’s 250th birthday and promotes cultural exchange between Misawa Air Base personnel and the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 01:27
|Photo ID:
|9779531
|VIRIN:
|260620-F-UR015-1336
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|8.88 MB
|Location:
|HACHINOHE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coastal Connections: Celebrating America’s 250th Birthday [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Jessel Fabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.