Coastal Connections: Celebrating America’s 250th Birthday

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U.S. Air Force Capt. Vernon Nazareno, 35th Security Forces Squadron S3 operations officer, and Chief Master Sgt. David Najera, 35th Fighter Wing command chief, observe the scenery along the Tanesashi Coast during a “Friendship Hike” at Hachinohe, Japan, June 20, 2026. The “Friendship Hike” served as a commemoration of America’s 250th birthday. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)