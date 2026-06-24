From left, Michela Kuhn, wife of U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Robert Kuhn, 35th Mission Support Group senior enlisted leader Capt. Vernon Nazareno, 35th Security Forces Squadron S3 operations officer, pose for a photo during a “Friendship Hike” at the Tanesashi Coast at Hachinohe, Japan, June 20, 2026. The scenic trek along the coastline celebrates America’s 250th birthday, highlighting the cultural exchange between Misawa Air Base personnel, their families and local residents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 01:27
|Photo ID:
|9779529
|VIRIN:
|260620-F-UR015-1317
|Resolution:
|5178x3445
|Size:
|3.88 MB
|Location:
|HACHINOHE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coastal Connections: Celebrating America’s 250th Birthday [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Jessel Fabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.