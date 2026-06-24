(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Coastal Connections: Celebrating America’s 250th Birthday [Image 6 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Coastal Connections: Celebrating America’s 250th Birthday

    HACHINOHE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.19.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara 

    35th Fighter Wing

    From left, Michela Kuhn, wife of U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Robert Kuhn, 35th Mission Support Group senior enlisted leader Capt. Vernon Nazareno, 35th Security Forces Squadron S3 operations officer, pose for a photo during a “Friendship Hike” at the Tanesashi Coast at Hachinohe, Japan, June 20, 2026. The scenic trek along the coastline celebrates America’s 250th birthday, highlighting the cultural exchange between Misawa Air Base personnel, their families and local residents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 01:27
    Photo ID: 9779529
    VIRIN: 260620-F-UR015-1317
    Resolution: 5178x3445
    Size: 3.88 MB
    Location: HACHINOHE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coastal Connections: Celebrating America’s 250th Birthday [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Jessel Fabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coastal Connections: Celebrating America’s 250th Birthday
    Coastal Connections: Celebrating America’s 250th Birthday
    Coastal Connections: Celebrating America’s 250th Birthday
    Coastal Connections: Celebrating America’s 250th Birthday
    Coastal Connections: Celebrating America’s 250th Birthday
    Coastal Connections: Celebrating America’s 250th Birthday
    Coastal Connections: Celebrating America’s 250th Birthday
    Coastal Connections: Celebrating America’s 250th Birthday

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    35th Fighter Wing
    Misawa AB
    Tanesashi Coast
    Misawa City Mayor
    America’s 250th Birthday
    Friendship Hike

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery