Coastal Connections: Celebrating America’s 250th Birthday

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U.S. Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission, Aaron D. Snipe, poses for a group photo with 35th Fighter Wing leadership, Japan Air Self-Defense Forces leadership and local government officials at the Tanesashi Coast sign at Hachinohe, Japan, June 20, 2026. The group participated in a “Friendship Hike” along the scenic coastline to celebrate America’s 250th birthday and highlight the deep-rooted partnership between the U.S. military and the host nation of Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)