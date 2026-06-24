(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Coastal Connections: Celebrating America’s 250th Birthday [Image 1 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Coastal Connections: Celebrating America’s 250th Birthday

    HACHINOHE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.19.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission, Aaron D. Snipe, poses for a group photo with 35th Fighter Wing leadership, Japan Air Self-Defense Forces leadership and local government officials at the Tanesashi Coast sign at Hachinohe, Japan, June 20, 2026. The group participated in a “Friendship Hike” along the scenic coastline to celebrate America’s 250th birthday and highlight the deep-rooted partnership between the U.S. military and the host nation of Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 01:27
    Photo ID: 9779524
    VIRIN: 260620-F-UR015-1060
    Resolution: 4966x3304
    Size: 4.61 MB
    Location: HACHINOHE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coastal Connections: Celebrating America’s 250th Birthday [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Jessel Fabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coastal Connections: Celebrating America’s 250th Birthday
    Coastal Connections: Celebrating America’s 250th Birthday
    Coastal Connections: Celebrating America’s 250th Birthday
    Coastal Connections: Celebrating America’s 250th Birthday
    Coastal Connections: Celebrating America’s 250th Birthday
    Coastal Connections: Celebrating America’s 250th Birthday
    Coastal Connections: Celebrating America’s 250th Birthday
    Coastal Connections: Celebrating America’s 250th Birthday

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    35th Fighter Wing
    Misawa AB
    Tanesashi Coast
    Misawa City Mayor
    America’s 250th Birthday
    Friendship Hike

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery