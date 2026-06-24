U.S. Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission, Aaron D. Snipe, poses for a group photo with 35th Fighter Wing leadership, Japan Air Self-Defense Forces leadership and local government officials at the Tanesashi Coast sign at Hachinohe, Japan, June 20, 2026. The group participated in a “Friendship Hike” along the scenic coastline to celebrate America’s 250th birthday and highlight the deep-rooted partnership between the U.S. military and the host nation of Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 01:27
|Photo ID:
|9779524
|VIRIN:
|260620-F-UR015-1060
|Resolution:
|4966x3304
|Size:
|4.61 MB
|Location:
|HACHINOHE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coastal Connections: Celebrating America’s 250th Birthday [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Jessel Fabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.