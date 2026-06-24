U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Robert Kuhn, 35th Mission Support Group senior enlisted leader, left, a local participant, middle, and Chief Master Sgt. Leonard Myers, 35th Medical Group senior enlisted leader, right, get ready to start their hike on the Tanesashi Coastal trail at Hachinohe, Japan, June 20, 2026. The “Friendship Hike” served as a commemoration of America’s 250th birthday. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 01:27
|Photo ID:
|9779525
|VIRIN:
|260620-F-UR015-1127
|Resolution:
|5036x3351
|Size:
|2.96 MB
|Location:
|HACHINOHE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coastal Connections: Celebrating America’s 250th Birthday [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Jessel Fabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.