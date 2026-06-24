Coastal Connections: Celebrating America’s 250th Birthday

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U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Robert Kuhn, 35th Mission Support Group senior enlisted leader, left, a local participant, middle, and Chief Master Sgt. Leonard Myers, 35th Medical Group senior enlisted leader, right, get ready to start their hike on the Tanesashi Coastal trail at Hachinohe, Japan, June 20, 2026. The “Friendship Hike” served as a commemoration of America’s 250th birthday. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)