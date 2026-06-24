A participant of a “Friendship Hike” holds a starfish found near the shoreline trail along the Tanesashi Coast at Hachinohe, Japan, June 20, 2026. Hikers paused to observe marine life during the community outreach event, which commemorated America’s 250th birthday. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 01:27
|Photo ID:
|9779530
|VIRIN:
|260620-F-UR015-1323
|Resolution:
|3310x2202
|Size:
|1.71 MB
|Location:
|HACHINOHE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coastal Connections: Celebrating America’s 250th Birthday [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Jessel Fabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.