Coastal Connections: Celebrating America’s 250th Birthday

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A participant of a “Friendship Hike” holds a starfish found near the shoreline trail along the Tanesashi Coast at Hachinohe, Japan, June 20, 2026. Hikers paused to observe marine life during the community outreach event, which commemorated America’s 250th birthday. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)