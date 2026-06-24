Coastal Connections: Celebrating America’s 250th Birthday

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U.S. Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission, Aaron D. Snipe, poses for a group photo with 35th Fighter Wing leadership, Japan Air Self-Defense Forces leadership and local government officials participate in a “Friendship Hike” along the Tanesashi Coast trail at Hachinohe, Japan, June 20, 2026. The group participated in the hike to celebrate America’s 250th birthday and engage with local residents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)