U.S. Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission, Aaron D. Snipe, poses for a group photo with 35th Fighter Wing leadership, Japan Air Self-Defense Forces leadership and local government officials participate in a “Friendship Hike” along the Tanesashi Coast trail at Hachinohe, Japan, June 20, 2026. The group participated in the hike to celebrate America’s 250th birthday and engage with local residents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 01:27
|Photo ID:
|9779526
|VIRIN:
|260620-F-UR015-1190
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|6.46 MB
|Location:
|HACHINOHE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coastal Connections: Celebrating America’s 250th Birthday [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Jessel Fabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.