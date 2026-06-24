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    Coastal Connections: Celebrating America’s 250th Birthday [Image 4 of 8]

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    Coastal Connections: Celebrating America’s 250th Birthday

    HACHINOHE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.19.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara 

    35th Fighter Wing

    Members of the U.S. diplomatic corps and Misawa Air Base leaders hike along the Tanesashi Coast at Hachinohe, Japan, June 20, 2026. The event brought together base leaders, family members and local residents to celebrate America’s 250th birthday on the coastal trail. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 01:27
    Photo ID: 9779527
    VIRIN: 260620-F-UR015-1201
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 9.38 MB
    Location: HACHINOHE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Coastal Connections: Celebrating America’s 250th Birthday [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Jessel Fabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Coastal Connections: Celebrating America’s 250th Birthday
    Coastal Connections: Celebrating America’s 250th Birthday
    Coastal Connections: Celebrating America’s 250th Birthday
    Coastal Connections: Celebrating America’s 250th Birthday
    Coastal Connections: Celebrating America’s 250th Birthday
    Coastal Connections: Celebrating America’s 250th Birthday
    Coastal Connections: Celebrating America’s 250th Birthday
    Coastal Connections: Celebrating America’s 250th Birthday

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    35th Fighter Wing
    Misawa AB
    Tanesashi Coast
    Misawa City Mayor
    America’s 250th Birthday
    Friendship Hike

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