Coastal Connections: Celebrating America’s 250th Birthday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the U.S. diplomatic corps and Misawa Air Base leaders hike along the Tanesashi Coast at Hachinohe, Japan, June 20, 2026. The event brought together base leaders, family members and local residents to celebrate America’s 250th birthday on the coastal trail. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)