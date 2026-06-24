Members of the U.S. diplomatic corps and Misawa Air Base leaders hike along the Tanesashi Coast at Hachinohe, Japan, June 20, 2026. The event brought together base leaders, family members and local residents to celebrate America’s 250th birthday on the coastal trail. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 01:27
|Photo ID:
|9779527
|VIRIN:
|260620-F-UR015-1201
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|9.38 MB
|Location:
|HACHINOHE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coastal Connections: Celebrating America’s 250th Birthday [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Jessel Fabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.