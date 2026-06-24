SETAF-AF conducts change of command ceremony

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The 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 173rd Mobile Brigade Combat Team (Airborne) fires the cannons during the change of command ceremony at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, June 26, 2026. U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Matthew W. Brown replaces Maj. Gen. Andrew Gainey as the new incoming commanding general of SETAF-AF. The ceremony marked a seamless transition of authority, underscoring SETAF-AF’s enduring readiness and steadfast commitment to advancing security, stability, and multinational partnerships. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Bentley San Nicolas)