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    SETAF-AF conducts change of command ceremony [Image 8 of 16]

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    SETAF-AF conducts change of command ceremony

    VICENZA, ITALY

    06.25.2026

    Photo by Spc. Bentley San Nicolas 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    Sophie Gainey, wife of U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Andrew C. Gainey, outgoing commanding general, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), receives a bouquet of flowers during the change of command ceremony at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, June 26, 2026. U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Matthew W. Brown replaces Gainey as the new incoming commanding general of SETAF-AF. The ceremony marked a seamless transition of authority, underscoring SETAF-AF’s enduring readiness and steadfast commitment to advancing security, stability, and multinational partnerships. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Bentley San Nicolas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 10:09
    Photo ID: 9775122
    VIRIN: 260626-A-FK395-1061
    Resolution: 7127x4754
    Size: 7.09 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, SETAF-AF conducts change of command ceremony [Image 16 of 16], by SPC Bentley San Nicolas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    SETAF-AF conducts change of command ceremony
    SETAF-AF conducts change of command ceremony
    SETAF-AF conducts change of command ceremony
    SETAF-AF conducts change of command ceremony
    SETAF-AF conducts change of command ceremony
    SETAF-AF conducts change of command ceremony
    SETAF-AF conducts change of command ceremony
    SETAF-AF conducts change of command ceremony
    SETAF-AF conducts change of command ceremony
    SETAF-AF conducts change of command ceremony
    SETAF-AF conducts change of command ceremony
    SETAF-AF conducts change of command ceremony
    SETAF-AF conducts change of command ceremony
    SETAF-AF conducts change of command ceremony
    SETAF-AF conducts change of command ceremony
    SETAF-AF conducts change of command ceremony

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    SETAFAF
    Ceremony
    Change of Command Ceremony

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