U.S. Soldiers assigned to the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) stand at parade rest while in formation during the change of command ceremony at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, June 26, 2026. U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Matthew W. Brown replaces Maj. Gen. Andrew Gainey as the new incoming commanding general of SETAF-AF. The ceremony marked a seamless transition of authority, underscoring SETAF-AF’s enduring readiness and steadfast commitment to advancing security, stability, and multinational partnerships. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Bentley San Nicolas)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2026 10:09
|Photo ID:
|9775111
|VIRIN:
|260626-A-FK395-1017
|Resolution:
|6732x4490
|Size:
|6.23 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SETAF-AF conducts change of command ceremony [Image 16 of 16], by SPC Bentley San Nicolas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.