SETAF-AF conducts change of command ceremony

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The daughter of U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Matthew W. Brown, incoming commanding general, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), receives a bouquet of flowers during the change of command ceremony at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, June 26, 2026. U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Matthew W. Brown replaces Maj. Gen. Andrew Gainey as the new incoming commanding general of SETAF-AF. The ceremony marked a seamless transition of authority, underscoring SETAF-AF’s enduring readiness and steadfast commitment to advancing security, stability, and multinational partnerships. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Bentley San Nicolas)