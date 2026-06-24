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    SETAF-AF conducts change of command ceremony [Image 16 of 16]

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    SETAF-AF conducts change of command ceremony

    VICENZA, ITALY

    06.25.2026

    Photo by Spc. Bentley San Nicolas 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Gen. Christopher Donahue, commander, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, passes the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) guidon to Maj. Gen. Matthew W. Brown, incoming commander, SETAF-AF during the SETAF-AF change of command ceremony at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, June 26, 2026. The ceremony marked a seamless transition of authority, underscoring SETAF-AF’s enduring readiness and steadfast commitment to advancing security, stability, and multinational partnerships. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Bentley San Nicolas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 10:09
    Photo ID: 9775130
    VIRIN: 260626-A-FK395-1125
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 7.25 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, SETAF-AF conducts change of command ceremony [Image 16 of 16], by SPC Bentley San Nicolas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    SETAF-AF conducts change of command ceremony
    SETAF-AF conducts change of command ceremony
    SETAF-AF conducts change of command ceremony
    SETAF-AF conducts change of command ceremony
    SETAF-AF conducts change of command ceremony
    SETAF-AF conducts change of command ceremony
    SETAF-AF conducts change of command ceremony
    SETAF-AF conducts change of command ceremony
    SETAF-AF conducts change of command ceremony
    SETAF-AF conducts change of command ceremony
    SETAF-AF conducts change of command ceremony
    SETAF-AF conducts change of command ceremony
    SETAF-AF conducts change of command ceremony
    SETAF-AF conducts change of command ceremony
    SETAF-AF conducts change of command ceremony
    SETAF-AF conducts change of command ceremony

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    Ceremony
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