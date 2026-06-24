SETAF-AF conducts change of command ceremony, welcomes new leader

Photo By Spc. Zion Thomas | U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Andrew C. Gainey, left, outgoing commander U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), Gen. Christopher Donahue, commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, and Maj. Gen. Matthew W. Brown, incoming commander SETAF-AF, conduct an inspection of the troops during SETAF-AF’s change of command ceremony at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, June 26, 2026. The ceremony marked a seamless transition of authority, underscoring SETAF-AF’s enduring readiness and steadfast commitment to advancing security, stability, and multinational partnerships. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Zion Thomas) see less | View Image Page

VICENZA, Italy – U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Andrew C. Gainey transferred his authority to U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Matthew W. Brown during a change of command ceremony at Caserma Ederle, June 26, beginning a new era for U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF).

Approximately 250 Soldiers stood in formation on Hoekstra Field to witness Gainey pass the unit colors to Brown in a ceremony whose origins date back to the Roman Empire, signifying that a military unit is never without a leader. Several distinguished visitors, Department of the Army Civilians, local community dignitaries and family members also attended the ceremony.

U.S. Air Force Gen. Dagvin Anderson, commanding general of U.S. Africa Command, was the first distinguished speaker to address the audience. He described the ceremony as “unique” because “the entire change of command stays within my family.”

Both Gainey’s and Brown’s new positions will keep them focused on Africa-centric missions, representing no loss of experience or institutional knowledge. Gainey’s next assignment will take him to U.S. Africa Command in Stuttgart, Germany, where he will serve as the J5 officer in charge of strategy, engagement and programs. Brown was most recently the commanding general of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa in Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti.

As SETAF‑AF’s commanding general, Gainey advanced a modernization agenda focused on rapid innovation and technology integration, highlighted by his creation of the Advanced Capabilities Directorate. This approach reshaped exercise African Lion and the African Land Forces Summit, drawing unprecedented participation from tech investors and defense industry partners. For the first time in its 20-plus-year history, African Lion 2026 gave vendors and innovators direct access to U.S. and partner‑nation decision‑makers and operational end users, strengthening the command’s strategic posture on the continent.

Anderson also described Gainey’s contributions to bigger-picture accomplishments that improved security in Africa, which also had greater security implications beyond its borders.

“When we thought there would be trouble in West Africa, we stood up Joint Task Force Lion and it was seamless,” Anderson said. “Andy’s team didn’t just execute; they built partnerships … that allowed us to establish a presence and enduring relationships.”

U.S. Army Gen. Christopher Donahue, commander of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, presided over the change of command ceremony. He congratulated Gainey for his performance leading SETAF-AF and specifically mentioned the evolution of African Lion (SETAF-AF’s biggest annual training exercise), credited to Gainey’s tenure.

“African Lion has been transformed into the most important exercise we do as an Army element in Europe or Africa,” Donahue said. “That is the organization [Gainey] has built — and Andy, we can’t thank you enough for what you have done.”

Donahue went on to voice his support and confidence in Brown’s selection as SETAF-AF’s new leader and wished him well in his new post.

“In Matt Brown, you’re getting a guy who has done everything,” Donahue said. “If you look at all the allies he has worked with and all the assignments he has had — his most recent in the Horn of Africa — you are going from a great leader to a great leader. Matt, we know you are going to do exceptionally well.”

As Gainey took the podium, he recalled knowing that he was “walking in the footsteps of giants” when he first took command of SETAF-AF two years ago.

“This historic formation that goes back to 1955 is tremendous, and it’s an honor to walk into an organization like this that exceeds your every expectation. It’s an honor to have the opportunity to be able to say that this is the organization that you command,” Gainey said. “The Soldiers [of this formation] are absolutely exceeding the standard that reflects that caliber of excellence.”

Brown’s first comments as SETAF-AF’s new commanding general reflected his enthusiasm for his new post and those he will be working with.

“I am receiving the trust and confidence you’ve placed in me with a great deal of humility,” Brown said. “I will extend and amplify all that trust and confidence to the men and women of this task force as we — alongside all the allies and partners of the United States — put the full potential of our part of the American Army into operation in support of theater objectives. Our Vicenza Military Community naturally rallies around the common goal of taking care of our Soldiers and our families, and I am excited to work alongside every single one of you towards that end over these next years.”

His command assignment with SETAF-AF successfully complete, Gainey thanked his family, Anderson, Donahue and several colleagues whose support helped him lead SETAF-AF, and from whom he learned so much.

“Thank you for the privilege of allowing me to command this formation,” Gainey said. “It’s been an absolute honor and pleasure to have served as your commander for SETAF-AF. Words cannot express what my family and I are going through. It’s very difficult to leave this wonderful community. As I look out on the field, I see awesome leaders and awesome Soldiers supported by an awesome civilian force — a family that continues to pour its life blood into this formation.”