SETAF-AF conducts change of command ceremony

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U.S. Soldiers assigned to the U.S. Army Europe and Africa band stand at parade rest while in formation during the change of command ceremony at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, June 26, 2026. U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Matthew W. Brown replaces Maj. Gen. Andrew Gainey as the new incoming commanding general of SETAF-AF. The ceremony marked a seamless transition of authority, underscoring SETAF-AF’s enduring readiness and steadfast commitment to advancing security, stability, and multinational partnerships. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Bentley San Nicolas)