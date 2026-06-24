U.S. Army Gen. Christopher Donahue, commander, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, passes the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) guidon to Maj. Gen. Matthew W. Brown, incoming commander, SETAF-AF during the SETAF-AF change of command ceremony at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, June 26, 2026. The ceremony marked a seamless transition of authority, underscoring SETAF-AF’s enduring readiness and steadfast commitment to advancing security, stability, and multinational partnerships. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Bentley San Nicolas)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2026 10:09
|Photo ID:
|9775129
|VIRIN:
|260626-A-FK395-1122
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|7.87 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SETAF-AF conducts change of command ceremony [Image 16 of 16], by SPC Bentley San Nicolas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.