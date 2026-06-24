SETAF-AF conducts change of command ceremony

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U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Matthew W. Brown, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) incoming commander, left, Gen. Christopher Donahue, commander of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, and U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Andrew Gainey, SETAF-AF outgoing commander, salute during the SETAF-AF change of command ceremony at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, June 26, 2026. The ceremony marked a seamless transition of authority, underscoring SETAF-AF’s enduring readiness and steadfast commitment to advancing security, stability, and multinational partnerships. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Bentley San Nicolas)