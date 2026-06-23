Mongolian soldier applies a simulated wound dressing on a Republic of Korea marine during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care lane at exercise Khaan Quest 2026 at Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia, June 23, 2026. The exercise enhanced peacekeeping capabilities, strengthened partnerships and fostered trusted relationships among participating nations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexcia Rupert)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 04:11
|Photo ID:
|9772020
|VIRIN:
|260623-A-JR370-1008
|Resolution:
|3854x2574
|Size:
|2.97 MB
|Location:
|FIVE HILL TRAINING AREA, MN
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Khaan Quest 26: Training to Save Lives [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Alexcia Rupert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.