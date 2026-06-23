Khaan Quest 26: Training to Save Lives

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Mongolian soldier applies a simulated wound dressing on a Republic of Korea marine during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care lane at exercise Khaan Quest 2026 at Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia, June 23, 2026. The exercise enhanced peacekeeping capabilities, strengthened partnerships and fostered trusted relationships among participating nations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexcia Rupert)