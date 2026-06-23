Khaan Quest 26: Detecting Threats Together

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Service members from multiple nations walk with a U.S. Army instructor after completing an improvised explosive device lane during exercise Khaan Quest 2026 at Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia, June 23, 2026. The exercise brought together multinational forces to exchange knowledge, enhance interoperability and strengthen peacekeeping readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexcia Rupert)