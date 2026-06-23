Service members from multiple nations walk with a U.S. Army instructor after completing an improvised explosive device lane during exercise Khaan Quest 2026 at Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia, June 23, 2026. The exercise brought together multinational forces to exchange knowledge, enhance interoperability and strengthen peacekeeping readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexcia Rupert)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 04:11
|Photo ID:
|9772015
|VIRIN:
|260623-A-JR370-1003
|Resolution:
|2405x1606
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|FIVE HILL TRAINING AREA, MN
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Khaan Quest 26: Detecting Threats Together [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Alexcia Rupert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.