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    Khaan Quest 26: Detecting Threats Together [Image 4 of 9]

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    Khaan Quest 26: Detecting Threats Together

    FIVE HILL TRAINING AREA, MONGOLIA

    06.23.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Alexcia Rupert 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    Service members from multiple nations walk with a U.S. Army instructor after completing an improvised explosive device lane during exercise Khaan Quest 2026 at Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia, June 23, 2026. The exercise brought together multinational forces to exchange knowledge, enhance interoperability and strengthen peacekeeping readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexcia Rupert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 04:11
    Photo ID: 9772015
    VIRIN: 260623-A-JR370-1003
    Resolution: 2405x1606
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: FIVE HILL TRAINING AREA, MN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Khaan Quest 26: Detecting Threats Together [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Alexcia Rupert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Khaan Quest 26: Detecting Threats Together
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