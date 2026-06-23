Khaan Quest 26: Detecting Threats Together

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Japan Ground Self-Defense Force service member searches for a simulated improvised explosive device during an improvised explosive device lane at exercise Khaan Quest 2026 at Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia, June 23, 2026. The training enhanced participants' ability to identify potential threats and strengthened multinational interoperability among partner nations participating in the exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexcia Rupert)