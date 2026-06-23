Khaan Quest 26: Detecting Threats Together

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Philippine and Mongolian soldiers search for a simulated improvised explosive device during an improvised explosive device lane at exercise Khaan Quest 2026 at Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia, June 23, 2026. The lane improved multinational cooperation and reinforced Khaan Quest's objective of enhancing peacekeeping capabilities and interoperability among participating nations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexcia Rupert)