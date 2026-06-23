Philippine and Mongolian soldiers search for a simulated improvised explosive device during an improvised explosive device lane at exercise Khaan Quest 2026 at Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia, June 23, 2026. The lane improved multinational cooperation and reinforced Khaan Quest's objective of enhancing peacekeeping capabilities and interoperability among participating nations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexcia Rupert)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 04:11
|Photo ID:
|9772013
|VIRIN:
|260623-A-JR370-1001
|Resolution:
|2540x1697
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|FIVE HILL TRAINING AREA, MN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Khaan Quest 26: Detecting Threats Together [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Alexcia Rupert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.