Republic of Korea Army instructor demonstrates how to apply a dressing to an arterial wound to Republic of Korea Marine Corps and Mongolian soldiers during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care lane at exercise Khaan Quest 2026 at Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia, June 23, 2026. The training enhanced lifesaving skills and improved multinational readiness through the exchange of medical knowledge and best practices. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexcia Rupert)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 04:11
|Photo ID:
|9772017
|VIRIN:
|260623-A-JR370-1005
|Resolution:
|3848x2570
|Size:
|3.29 MB
|Location:
|FIVE HILL TRAINING AREA, MN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Khaan Quest 26: Training to Save Lives [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Alexcia Rupert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.