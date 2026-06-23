Khaan Quest 26: Detecting Threats Together

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Republic of Korea marine scans the surrounding area with binoculars while searching for a simulated improvised explosive device during an improvised explosive device lane at exercise Khaan Quest 2026 at Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia, June 23, 2026. The training strengthened participants' ability to operate in complex environments while building trusted relationships among multinational partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexcia Rupert)