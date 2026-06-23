Khaan Quest 26: Detecting Threats Together

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Service members from multiple nations walk from an improvised explosive device lane during exercise Khaan Quest 2026 at Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia, June 23, 2026. Khaan Quest strengthened relationships among participating nations while improving their ability to operate together during multinational peacekeeping operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexcia Rupert)