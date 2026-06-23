Khaan Quest 26: Training to Save Lives

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Republic of Korea and Mongolian service members practice casualty treatment techniques during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care lane at exercise Khaan Quest 2026 at Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia, June 23, 2026. The training improved medical readiness and supported Khaan Quest's objective of building capable, interoperable multinational forces. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexcia Rupert)