Khaan Quest 26: Training to Save Lives

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Republic of Korea and Mongolian service members practice applying a dressing to a simulated arterial wound during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care lane at exercise Khaan Quest 2026 at Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia, June 23, 2026. The lane strengthened participants' ability to provide emergency medical care while enhancing interoperability among multinational partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexcia Rupert)