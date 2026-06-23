U.S. Army Capt. Christopher Barnabei, the Connecticut National Guard's casualty operations officer in charge, hands a folded American Flag to the family of U.S. Army Air Forces Tech. Sgt. Donald A. Dorman at his funeral services at Oak Hill Cemetery, Southington, Conn. June 23, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 15:41
|Photo ID:
|9768027
|VIRIN:
|230626-Z-UQ901-1099
|Resolution:
|3495x2325
|Size:
|2.09 MB
|Location:
|SOUTHINGTON, CONNECTICUT, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Connecticut WWII Hero laid to rest 81-years after his death [Image 9 of 9], by Timothy Koster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Connecticut WWII Hero laid to rest 81 years after his death
No keywords found.