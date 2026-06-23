Date Taken: 06.23.2026 Date Posted: 06.23.2026 15:41 Photo ID: 9768027 VIRIN: 230626-Z-UQ901-1099 Resolution: 3495x2325 Size: 2.09 MB Location: SOUTHINGTON, CONNECTICUT, US

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This work, Connecticut WWII Hero laid to rest 81-years after his death [Image 9 of 9], by Timothy Koster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.