The cremains of U.S. Army Air Forces Tech. Sgt. Donald A. Dorman sit graveside during his funeral services at Oak Hill Cemetery in Southington, Conn. June 23, 2026. Dorman was killed in World War II when his B-17 "Flying Fortress" was shot down over Poland, but his remains were not recovered until 2019.
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 15:41
|Photo ID:
|9768000
|VIRIN:
|230626-Z-UQ901-1079
|Resolution:
|3960x2635
|Size:
|2.76 MB
|Location:
|SOUTHINGTON, CONNECTICUT, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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Connecticut WWII Hero laid to rest 81 years after his death
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