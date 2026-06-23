Two Connecticut Army National Guard UH-60 Blackhawk Helicopters conduct a flyover of the funeral for U.S. Army Air Forces Tech. Sgt. Donald A. Dorman at Oak Hill Cemetery, Southington, Conn. June 23, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 15:41
|Photo ID:
|9768003
|VIRIN:
|230626-Z-UQ901-1087
|Resolution:
|5087x3385
|Size:
|3.85 MB
|Location:
|SOUTHINGTON, CONNECTICUT, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Connecticut WWII Hero laid to rest 81-years after his death [Image 9 of 9], by Timothy Koster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Connecticut WWII Hero laid to rest 81 years after his death
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