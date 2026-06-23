People gather in the First Congregational Church in Southington, Conn. for a memorial service for U.S. Army Air Forces Tech. Sgt. Donald A. Dorman, June 23, 2026. Dorman was assigned to the 429th Bombardment Squadron, 2d Bombardment Group, 15th Air Force, during World War II, where he served as the upper turret gunner aboard a B-17G “Flying Fortress”.
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 15:42
|Photo ID:
|9767977
|VIRIN:
|230626-Z-UQ901-1002
|Resolution:
|5838x3884
|Size:
|9.61 MB
|Location:
|SOUTHINGTON, CONNECTICUT, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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Connecticut WWII Hero laid to rest 81 years after his death
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