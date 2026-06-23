A Patriot Guard Rider stands with an American Flag to pay respect to U.S. Army Air Forces Tech. Sgt. Donald A. Dorman during his funeral at Oak Hill Cemetery in Southington, Conn. June 23, 2026. Dorman was killed and missing in action during World War II until his remains were recovered in 2019.
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 15:41
|Photo ID:
|9767993
|VIRIN:
|230626-Z-UQ901-1077
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.85 MB
|Location:
|SOUTHINGTON, CONNECTICUT, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Connecticut WWII Hero laid to rest 81-years after his death [Image 9 of 9], by Timothy Koster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Connecticut WWII Hero laid to rest 81 years after his death
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