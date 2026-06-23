Connecticut WWII Hero laid to rest 81-years after his death

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A Patriot Guard Rider stands with an American Flag to pay respect to U.S. Army Air Forces Tech. Sgt. Donald A. Dorman during his funeral at Oak Hill Cemetery in Southington, Conn. June 23, 2026. Dorman was killed and missing in action during World War II until his remains were recovered in 2019.