Members of the Connecticut Army National Guard's funeral honors team fold an American Flag that will be presented to the family of U.S. Army Air Forces Tech. Sgt. Donald A. Dorman at his funeral in Oak Hill Cemetery, Southington, Conn. June 23, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 15:41
|Photo ID:
|9768007
|VIRIN:
|230626-Z-UQ901-1093
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|6.44 MB
|Location:
|SOUTHINGTON, CONNECTICUT, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Connecticut WWII Hero laid to rest 81-years after his death [Image 9 of 9], by Timothy Koster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Connecticut WWII Hero laid to rest 81 years after his death
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