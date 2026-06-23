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    Connecticut WWII Hero laid to rest 81-years after his death [Image 7 of 9]

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    Connecticut WWII Hero laid to rest 81-years after his death

    SOUTHINGTON, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2026

    Photo by Timothy Koster 

    Connecticut National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Members of the Connecticut Army National Guard's funeral honors team fold an American Flag that will be presented to the family of U.S. Army Air Forces Tech. Sgt. Donald A. Dorman at his funeral in Oak Hill Cemetery, Southington, Conn. June 23, 2026.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 15:41
    Photo ID: 9768007
    VIRIN: 230626-Z-UQ901-1093
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.44 MB
    Location: SOUTHINGTON, CONNECTICUT, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Connecticut WWII Hero laid to rest 81-years after his death [Image 9 of 9], by Timothy Koster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Connecticut WWII Hero laid to rest 81-years after his death
    Connecticut WWII Hero Laid to Rest 81-years after his death
    Connecticut WWII Hero laid to rest 81-years after his death
    Connecticut WWII Hero laid to rest 81-years after his death
    Connecticut WWII Hero laid to rest 81-years after his death
    Connecticut WWII Hero laid to rest 81-years after his death
    Connecticut WWII Hero laid to rest 81-years after his death
    Connecticut WWII Hero laid to rest 81-years after his death
    Connecticut WWII Hero laid to rest 81 years after his death

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    Connecticut WWII Hero laid to rest 81 years after his death

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