An image of U.S. Army Air Forces Tech. Sgt. Donald A. Dorman sits by the guest book at the First Congregational Church in Southington, Conn. June 23, 2026. Dorman was laid to rest after being missing for 81 years following his death in World War II.
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 15:41
|Photo ID:
|9767991
|VIRIN:
|230626-Z-UQ901-1023
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|6.47 MB
|Location:
|SOUTHINGTON, CONNECTICUT, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Connecticut WWII Hero laid to rest 81-years after his death [Image 9 of 9], by Timothy Koster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Connecticut WWII Hero laid to rest 81 years after his death
No keywords found.